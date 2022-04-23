The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 493,622 shares of company stock valued at $79,418,240. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,334,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,801. The firm has a market cap of $390.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

