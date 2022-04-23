Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.3% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after buying an additional 445,902 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,673,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,895,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,145,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.33.

NYSE TMO traded down $19.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $561.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.71. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

