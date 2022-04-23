Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Titan Medical.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Titan Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Titan Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Titan Medical by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25,703 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 2,253.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 158,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,589. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80.

About Titan Medical (Get Rating)

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Medical (TMDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.