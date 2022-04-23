Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

TMP opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $86.42.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $76.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Tompkins Financial will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tompkins Financial (Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tompkins Financial (TMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.