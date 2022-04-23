Tornado Cash Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $49.95 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $45.42 or 0.00114344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00048057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.43 or 0.07402985 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00040725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,605.63 or 0.99713342 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

