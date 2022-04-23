TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Trading Up 2.5%

TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.67). Approximately 52,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 53,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £181.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 193.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.88.

TPXimpact Company Profile (LON:TPX)

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Switzerland, the United States of America, Norway, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting and Innovation, Software Development, and Automation.

