TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Trading Up 2.5%

TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.67). Approximately 52,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 53,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.60).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £181.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 193.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.88.
TPXimpact Company Profile (LON:TPX)
