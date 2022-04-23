Tranchess Reaches One Day Volume of $15.74 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, Tranchess has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Tranchess has a market cap of $54.68 million and $15.74 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001874 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,500.31 or 1.00007388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00058970 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00027666 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001976 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007490 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,886,907 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

