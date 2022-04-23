Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$64.50 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.88.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$33.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.45. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$28.78 and a twelve month high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.1700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.