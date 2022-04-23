TRON (TRX) Market Cap Hits $6.89 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.89 billion and approximately $858.87 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002400 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004410 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,632,862,101 coins and its circulating supply is 101,632,870,035 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

