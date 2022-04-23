TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $20,846.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

