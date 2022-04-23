TrueFlip (TFL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $119,474.00

TrueFlip (TFL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TrueFlip is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

