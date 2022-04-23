Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 72.11 ($0.94).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.00) to GBX 74 ($0.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.82) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.87) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of TLW traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 56.20 ($0.73). 7,659,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,000,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.86). The company has a market cap of £806.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.55.

In related news, insider Martin F. Greenslade purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($40,593.29).

Tullow Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.