Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Raised to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.17.

NYSE TRQ opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.87. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $503.90 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,961 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

