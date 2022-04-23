Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,610 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.69.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $137.19 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.