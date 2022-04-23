Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,121 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after buying an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after buying an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,057,000 after buying an additional 387,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after buying an additional 696,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $190.63 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

