Unistake (UNISTAKE) Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Unistake has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Unistake has a market cap of $2.59 million and $27,349.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,646,326 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

