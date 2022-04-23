UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $600.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $32.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $38.07 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $550.17.

NYSE UNH opened at $520.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $490.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

