Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown Sells 1,405 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $28,128.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $655,943.75.

On Friday, February 18th, Hayden Brown sold 12,429 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $303,391.89.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.91.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

