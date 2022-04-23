US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s current price.

USFD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of USFD opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. US Foods has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in US Foods by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

