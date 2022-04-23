UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of UTStarcom as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

