Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Valens from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of VLNS stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Valens has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87.
Valens Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.
