Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.000-$13.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.00-13.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday.

VMI traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $264.20. The company had a trading volume of 179,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.24. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $277.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.25. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Valmont Industries by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 218,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valmont Industries by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

