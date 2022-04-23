Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Position Boosted by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $118.26. 355,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,258. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.47 and its 200-day moving average is $129.11.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

