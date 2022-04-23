Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resource Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $118.26. 355,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,258. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.47 and its 200-day moving average is $129.11.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

