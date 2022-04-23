Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,536 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 357,662 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,601,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,053,000 after buying an additional 195,111 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $110.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,631. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $101.37 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.63.

