Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 18.8% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $216,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $10.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,326,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742,808. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $372.13 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.35.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

