Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Sells $67,144.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $67,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 24th, Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00.
Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.53.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.
