Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Sells $67,144.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $67,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

