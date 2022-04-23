Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0102 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $168.97 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00267050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,502,645,588 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.