Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lessened by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,716,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $716,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $217.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

