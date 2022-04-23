Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Vertex alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 712.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 469.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. 51,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,052. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,449.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. Vertex has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.