Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of VSAT traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.03 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viasat will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Viasat by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

