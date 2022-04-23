Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.75.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of VSAT traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.14 and a beta of 1.08.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Viasat by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Viasat Company Profile (Get Rating)
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viasat (VSAT)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.