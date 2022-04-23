Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives GBX 2,667.78 Average PT from Analysts

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,667.78 ($34.71).

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($30.31) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, insider Brendan Connolly acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,920 ($24.98) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,490.24). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,893 ($24.63) per share, for a total transaction of £53,004 ($68,961.75). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,324 shares of company stock worth $6,305,472.

Shares of VCT stock traded down GBX 31 ($0.40) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,795 ($23.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,821. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,862.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,150.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,713 ($22.29) and a one year high of GBX 2,720 ($35.39).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

