Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Receives 14.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 14.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of VWE stock traded up 0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 10.75. The company had a trading volume of 159,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,975. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 9.05 and its 200 day moving average is 9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,076.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.85. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12 month low of 7.60 and a 12 month high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.26 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 83.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 81.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VWE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $178,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter worth $535,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 7.6% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,222,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,113,000 after purchasing an additional 298,429 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 136.2% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 214,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 123,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa

