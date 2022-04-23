Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VYGR. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.
Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.13. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.
In other Voyager Therapeutics news, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $41,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,933 shares of company stock worth $124,170 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.
About Voyager Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.
