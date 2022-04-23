Warp Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $83,838.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a market cap of $262,569.47 and approximately $83,838.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56.18 or 0.00141373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

