Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $369.67.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $10.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $296.44. The company had a trading volume of 354,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,123. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Waters has a 1 year low of $290.36 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waters will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 17.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waters by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

