WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.85 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.26.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.