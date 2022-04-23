Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

WFRD stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 37.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 450,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 121,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 27,337.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

