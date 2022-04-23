Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Western Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

WES stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 3.52. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,779,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after buying an additional 555,520 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,495,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after acquiring an additional 422,993 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,537,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,232,000 after buying an additional 58,041 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

