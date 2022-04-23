Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Western Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.
WES stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 3.52. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,779,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after buying an additional 555,520 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,495,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after acquiring an additional 422,993 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,537,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,232,000 after buying an additional 58,041 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.
WES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.
Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
