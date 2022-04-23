Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.68, for a total value of C$2,123,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,245,767.56. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.13, for a total transaction of C$285,077.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at C$2,551,976.99. Insiders sold a total of 135,751 shares of company stock worth $8,228,933 over the last ninety days.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down C$0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching C$61.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,843. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$45.76 and a 52-week high of C$65.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$27.59 billion and a PE ratio of 29.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

