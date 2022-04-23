Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 991 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 490.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,434,000 after purchasing an additional 629,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after purchasing an additional 439,743 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,413,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,169,000 after purchasing an additional 412,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 393,907 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $138.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,508,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.74. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

