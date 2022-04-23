Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

WVVI opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 million, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.93. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $17.43.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,429 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the third quarter worth $291,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

