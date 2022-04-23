WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.55 and last traded at $45.62. Approximately 168,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 214,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGGY. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,098,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 285,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 371.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 437,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the period. Finally, JD Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. JD Financial Services Inc. now owns 256,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the period.

