Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.83.

Shares of WDAY traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.13. 1,696,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,348. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.75. Workday has a twelve month low of $205.55 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,061.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 530.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

