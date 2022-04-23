Wownero (WOW) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Wownero (WOW) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $21,668.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00047637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.61 or 0.07433096 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.