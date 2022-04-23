XMON One Day Volume Reaches $4.11 Million (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $42,343.98 or 1.06377370 BTC on exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $63.30 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00047568 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,949.84 or 0.07410647 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00042748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,705.67 or 0.99749351 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.