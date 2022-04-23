Yield Guild Games Price Tops $1.99 on Major Exchanges (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00004999 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $226.81 million and $12.61 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00047915 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.20 or 0.07389246 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,807.73 or 0.99976021 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,940,379 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.