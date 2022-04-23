Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Announce -$0.49 EPS

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2022

Analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.56). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASMB shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 156,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 97,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASMB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.02. 211,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,524. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.