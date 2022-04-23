Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) will report $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.62. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $9.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.53 to $11.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXP. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXP traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.77. 388,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.63. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $119.08 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

