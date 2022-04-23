Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.55. Ford Motor posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,193,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,451,508. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $780,129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

